Erie County employees can get $300 for getting vaccinated

ERIE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new incentive to get vaccinated. Erie County is giving its employees $300.

The county is ready to spend $360,000 in federal money on this, saying keeping employees healthy is always cost-effective.

“It costs our insurance a lot of money and again we are self-insured so by getting more of our employees vaccinated we believe we will actually save county taxpayers a lot of money,” Erie County Executive, Kathy Dahlkemper said.

Council members against the plan would rather see all Erie County residents receive some sort of compensation to get vaccinated or else, give the money to struggling businesses.