Expanded call center hours seeks to reduce strain on Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center has expanded its call center hours to accommodate the increasing demand for the coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccination call center will now be staffed 10 hours per day during the week and will offer new Saturday hours beginning March 27. The call center is will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The call center will also expand its hours to Saturdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. effective March 27.

Individuals can register for a future appointment online or call 717-588-1020. Those seeking a second-dose vaccine should call 717-588-1026.

“We recognize that many of our friends and neighbors in the region have limited access to the Internet or may experience challenges in navigating the website registration process,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, lead healthcare partner for the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition. “Our specialists in our call center are here to help. Our goal is to remove barriers so that anyone who wants to get vaccinated is able to do so.”

Clinical staff are expected to administer approximately 1,500 doses per day From Mar. 17 through March 23 while the center is designed to accommodate up to 6,000 vaccinations per day.