Expanded COVID-19 vax eligibility: What Pennsylvanians need to know

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The COVID-19 vaccination effort is speeding up.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Wednesday announced a new, updated timeline for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Pennsylvania.

While some firefighters, police officers, and grocery store workers became eligible for a vaccine on Wednesday, millions of more Pennsylvanians aren’t far behind.

Chief Clinical Officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Dr. Michael Ripchinksi said he was thrilled about the expansion announcement.

Ripchinski is also the site director for the mass vaccination site in Lancaster (Vaccinate Lancaster).

On Thursday, Ripchinksi told abc27 News that the advice he is giving everyone is to register for a shot now.

“We are going to be going through those phases extremely fast in the next few weeks,” Ripchinski said.

Ripchinski said Vaccinate Lancaster will call those registered for the site once their eligible to get a vaccine to make an appointment.

Officials with Wellspan, Penn State Health, and UPMC all gave abc27 News similar advice.

Ripchinski said he believes Vaccinate Lancaster will get enough vaccines to give 6,000 shots a day starting next week.

“(Wednesday) and today we have been able to increase the volume at the community vaccination center to 3,000 first doses a day,” he said. “Next week we are starting our second doses. With doing second and first doses simultaneously that’s how we’re getting to those 6,000 or more each starting in the middle of next week.”

