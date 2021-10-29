FDA approval gets kids one step closer to being vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11 on Friday, Oct. 29.

The shots can’t start going out until the CDC gives the green light, which is expected to happen on Tuesday. That means kids could start getting vaccinated by Wednesday.

For Cumberland County mom Denise Nenninger, it’s a no-brainer. Her 16-year-old son is already vaccinated and her 8-year old daughter Lily has down syndrome, so she wants the extra layer of protection for her, too.

“As soon as we know we can get an appointment to get her done. She catches everything and it’s been scary sending her to school,” Nenninger said. “It’s not 100%, but it’s definitely better.”

Dr. Nancy Mimm is an expert in public health at Harrisburg University. She’s excited about the approval.

“This is our best chance for our children to go back to the way things were before where we could not have to be so cautious,” Mimm said.

Not everyone is ready. A recent study from Kaiser Family Foundation found that only 27% of parents plan to vaccinate their kids right away, 33% will wait and see, and 30% definitely will not get their kids vaccinated.

As a mom and grandma herself, Dr. Mimm says she gets the hesitation.

“You do this extra litmus test for your children because you’re responsible for advocating for them,” Mimm said.

She has some suggestions for those on the fence.

“Talk to your provider and get it straight from the expert,” Mimm said. “Follow the science. Follow what’s behind this vaccine. It’s critical that we protect our children.”

Health leaders believe getting children vaccinated is just one more way to stop covid for everyone.

“This is a game-changer to really, really squash this virus in its tracks,” Mimm said.