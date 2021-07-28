FDA working to give full approval of COVID vaccines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The FDA says it’s working to give full approval of the COVID vaccines.

It’s reviewing a large amount of data, including any side effects from the vaccine. After that’s complete, full approval should happen. By getting the final green light, experts think this could encourage more people to roll up their sleeves.

“When this approval does come, and I’m very confident it will, within the next few months, I think you’re going to see that reintroducing the idea or the question of vaccine hesitancy and actually shining another spotlight on it and hopefully getting more people to get that vaccination,” Executive Director of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Harrisburg University, Erik Hefti said.

The FDA says it’s working as quickly as possible.