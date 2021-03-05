Former Kmart in Carlisle tabbed for Cumberland County vaccine clinic

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Commissioners and the Department of Public Safety announced its partnership with Holly, Quality Care, Holly and Big Spring Pharmacies, U-Haul and South Middleton Township to run a sustainable vaccine clinic.

Residents who are in Phase 1A can sign up to get vaccinated on Saturday, March 6, from 9 am until 3 pm.

The site will be located in the parking lot of the U-Haul Moving and Storage building (formerly Kmart.) The address is 1180 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle.

Residents who are interested in making an appointment should routinely check Quality Care’s website as it will be updated when appointments become available.