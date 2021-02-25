Franklin Co. Commissioners collaborate with WellSpan to create community COVID vaccine clinic

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday the Franklin County Commissioners announced their collaboration with WellSpan Health to bring a community vaccination clinic to county residents.

The commissioners are considering the accessibility of public transportation to and from the site, parking, and availability to determine a specific location. A final decision as to where the vaccination clinic will be located is set to be announced later this month.

“A community vaccination clinic will provide easier access to vaccines for all Franklin County residents,” said Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller. “We’re fortunate to have the partnership of our local healthcare system as we work together to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

Commissioner John Flannery added that a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic will allow Franklin County residents to put the pandemic behind them and give peace of mind.

Those interested in registering for a vaccine appointment may contact WellSpan through their COVID-19 vaccine webpage or by calling the WellSpan COVID-19 Hotline at 1-855-851-3641. Franklin County residents may also contact Keystone Health.

According to the Franklin Co. commissioners’ release, “rabbittransit is offering free rides to any community member needing transportation to and from their scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Those interested in scheduling transportation to and from a vaccination site may call 1-800-632- 9063.”