Franklin County announces plans for mass vaccination site

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County commissioners announced plans for a mass vaccination site to be held at the former Burlington Coat Factory at the Chambersburg Mall.

“We know that there are a lot more people who would like to be vaccinated and need to be vaccinated, and the mall represents a great opportunity because they have the space available,” said David Keller, Franklin County Commissioner.

The county is collaborating with WellSpan Health and expects to have the site up and running by mid-April. County commissioners say it was important to find a site with easy access. The shopping center is off of I-81, and Rabbit Transit will offer free rides to the site.

You can only receive a shot after registering and making an appointment through WellSpan Health’s vaccine website. For those who don’t have internet access, the county can help you register for an appointment.

“We want to get back to normal and we want to have all the businesses be able to be open, we want kids to be back in school and obviously having as many people as possible vaccinated, is key to having that happen,” said Keller.

Bringing the bustle back to downtown businesses is something the president of Downtown Chambersburg Inc. is hopeful will happen.

‘We’re looking forward to getting back to normal, to be able to all those different things that we’ve done before COVID so, that we continue on making stuff happen in our community so the community can do more stuff together,” said Sam Thrush, president of Downton Chambersburg Inc.

Residents interested in registering for a vaccine appointment may contact WellSpan at https://www.wellspan.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/, call the WellSpan COVID-19 Hotline at 1-855-851-3641 or contact Keystone Health at https://keystonehealth.org/covid19vaccine/.