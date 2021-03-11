Franklin County commissioners announce mass vaccination site at Chambersburg Mall

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County Commissioners approved a lease agreement on Thursday to lock down a location for a mass vaccination site.

Franklin County, in collaboration with WellSpan Health, will open the clinic at the former Burlington Coat Factory store in the Chambersburg Mall.

The address for the site is 3055 Black Gap Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202.

“We continue to be focused on doing whatever we can in the fight against COVID-19. This vaccination clinic is the result of a great partnership between the County, WellSpan, and the Chambersburg Mall that will benefit Franklin County residents,” said Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller.

The site is expected to be up and running by Mid-April. Residents interested in registering for a vaccine appointment may contact WellSpan at https://www.wellspan.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/ , call the WellSpan COVID-19 Hotline at 1-855-851-3641 or contact Keystone Health at https://keystonehealth.org/covid19vaccine/.