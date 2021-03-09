Frustration over so many out-of-state residents getting COVID vaccine in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard, the state has vaccinated more out-of-state people than the number of people vaccinated in any single county other than Allegheny.

For a lot of people, that doesn’t seem right. Eleanor Bergstrasser lives in Harrisburg. She’s in her 70s with a heart condition and says she’s just frustrated it’s so hard to get a vaccine appointment.

“I can’t get it, I can’t get it. My son-in-law gets up at 5 o’clock, my daughter tries after she gets home from work, my other daughter tries in the morning before she goes to work,” Bergstrasser said.

Bergstrasser says she’s doing everything she can.

“I’ve called CVS, I’ve called Rite Aid, I’ve called Holy Spirit, I’ve called UPMC,” Bergstrasser said.

Diana Davis had a similar problem and recently got her first shot.

“I was frustrated too, and I almost said, I’m just going to wait,” Davis said.

According to the state department of health’s vaccine dashboard, more than 106,500 out-of-state people have gotten the first vaccine shot in Pennsylvania, and more than 66,000 are fully covered. That’s more than any other county in Pennsylvanian, other than Allegheny.

“That’s not fair to the Pennsylvanians who live in Pennsylvania,” Bergstrasser said.

According to the state Department of health, there are a lot of health care workers and other people who qualify in phase 1a who work in Pennsylvania but live across the state border.

Officials say, since vaccinations are reported by county of residence, they’ll show up in the “out-of-state” category. But at the end of the day, Bergstrasser says she just wishes the process was easier, and she didn’t have to keep playing the waiting game.