Getting booster shots in Pa. expected to be quick and easy for those who qualify

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Booster shots are now available in Pennsylvania. For those who qualify, getting one is expected to be even easier than it was to get the original doses back when those first became available.

Boiling Springs couple Barbara and Carl Cecil didn’t hesitate when they learned booster shots were available.

“She said ‘we’re eligible, we’re going,’ and I said yes dear,” Carl Cecil said. “We’re very happy that we did it, that we had a chance to do it,” Barbara Cecil said.

PA’s Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson says our state has plenty of supplies to give out booster shots.

“We’ve looked at the number of people that might require shots and feel very very comfortable that the Commonwealth has more than enough supply for the demand that we expect,” Johnson said.

For the Cecils, the process was quick and easy. They just called their local Rite-Aid. “No waiting, we just went,” Barbara Cecil said.

You have to be in one of the eligible groups to get a booster. That includes:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

Adults with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

They’re trusting people to be honest about if they qualify.

“We’re asking people to self attest. Really if you have an underlying condition you should be conversing with your physician or your health care provider to make sure that you’re eligible for the shot and that they would recommend it,” Johnson said.

Right now it’s only approved for people who got Pfizer at least 6 months ago. Those with Moderna and J&J should be eligible soon too.

“Remember that you still have really great protection against severe disease and hospitalization,” Johnson said.

The Cecils say one of the reasons they jumped at the chance to get their extra doses is they’re going on vacation in Florida.

“We just felt safer having that extra booster shot going down there, and because we know some of the people we’re going to see are anti-vaxxers,” Barbara Cecil said.

Now they’re happy to have the extra immunity. “Why take any chances? Get everything you can,” Carl Cecil said. “We’d rather be safe than sorry,” Barbara Cecil said.

Dr. Johnson says while the booster shots are important it is more important for people to get their original vaccine doses.

If you’re looking for a place to get your original doses or your booster you can search for availability in your area here.