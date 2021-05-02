Giant Company to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Carlisle headquarters Tuesday

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The GIANT Company is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at their headquarters in Carlisle on Tuesday, May 4.

The clinic will be giving out the Pfizer shot. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appointments are required for this clinic. To make an appointment, click here.

Photo IDs, face coverings and prescription insurance card are required at the time of the appointment. The vaccine will be administered at no out-of-pocket cost. An appointment for the second dose will be made at the time customers receive their first dose.

The address of the headquarters is 1149 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, PA 17013.