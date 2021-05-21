Gold’s Gym Linglestown and Camp Hill to follow new CDC guideline

(WHTM) — Gold’s Gym is the latest local business to start following the newest CDC guideline that those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not have to wear masks.

Per the CDC, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, with a few exceptions. The Pa. Department of Health says that the state’s mask order now reflects those guidelines.

“We are not going to be asking questions about whether you have proof,” Owner Jim Czupil said in a video. “It’s going to be based solely on the honor system when somebody comes in the club and they’re not wearing a mask. We’re going to assume that they have been fully vaccinated.”

Starting Monday, May 31, Gold’s Gym Linglestown and Camp Hill will lift its restrictions in coordination with Pa.’s lifting of mitigation orders.

“You’ll see a lot of changes in the club that morning,” Czupil said. “We’re going to head down a path of, you know, one more step toward getting life back to normal for you, and for us in the clubs. I do believe it’s a step in the right direction.”