Gov. Wolf: 75% of Pennsylvania’s adults have received first COVID-19 vaccination

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced on Friday that 75% of Pennsylvania’s adults 18 and over have received at least one vaccination.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we must continue to inform all eligible Pennsylvanians about the effectiveness of the available vaccines and the importance of getting their second dose,” Wolf said. “They remain our best defense against this deadly virus and the potential threat of the delta variant.”

Pennsylvania surpassed the goal of 70% by July 4 set forth by President Joe Biden and is ranked number eight in the nation for first dose vaccinations. Pennsylvania also reports that 59.5% of adults are fully vaccinated.