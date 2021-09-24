Gov. Wolf: 85% of Pennsylvanians have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf shared a milestone in the fight against COVID-19, saying that 85% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and over have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Today, the commonwealth has reached another milestone against COVID-19 and protecting ourselves and our loved ones against this deadly virus,” Gov. Wolf said. “I would like to thank all Pennsylvanians who have done their part to stop the spread of the virus and strongly encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

As of Friday, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have given over 12 million doses, ranking the state ninth in the nation in giving first doses.

The Pa. Dept. of Health says that since January, 97% of COVID-19 related deaths and 95% of hospitalizations were in unvaccinated populations of the state.

“The data is clear: COVID-19 vaccinations save lives,” Gov. Wolf said. “In fact, the data shows that compared to unvaccinated people, fully vaccinated individuals are seven times less likely to get COVID-19 and eight times less likely to die from COVID-19. We cannot stress the importance of getting vaccinated enough. Vaccines are safe and effective. Please, get yours today.”

