Gov. Wolf and Dept. of Health to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccinations on long-term care facilities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam, Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin and CVS Health District Leader Andreas Chandra will provide an update today on COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Pennsylvania, focusing on the progress in skilled nursing facilities, assisted care facilities and long-term care facilities.

The COVID-19 positivity rate has been steadily declining in Pennsylvania, with the statewide positivity rate standing at 6.5% for the week of February 12 through the 18th.

The Pa. Department of Health recently launched the “Your Turn” tool, which lets users know if and when they are eligible to get the vaccine. Many people are still expressing their frustrations in the process necessary to schedule an appointment.

The press conference is set to begin at 2 PM, and the live stream will be available above.