Gov. Wolf in Reading to push vaccine for all who are eligible

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Which vaccine? Who’s it for? Forget all that.

One clinic is among a growing number of those around the commonwealth offering all three COVID vaccines to everyone who is approved to get them. That means kids as young as five for Pfizer, and Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson booster for various groups of people. Governor Wolf visited the clinic in Reading.

“Our community vaccination partners are doing very hard work every day to get shots into arms, just like here this evening. Come in and get your vaccine. We need to keep this momentum up, the vaccination Momentum,” Wolf said.

Vaccines are free for people of all ages, whether you get one at a clinic or at your local pharmacy.