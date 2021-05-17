Gov. Wolf receives second COVID vaccine dose, urges Pennsylvanians to do the same

Dr. Asceline Go, vice president of Medical Services at Family First Health applies a bandage to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Tom Wolf today received his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Family First Health Center in downtown York. Dr. Asceline Go, vice president of Medical Services at Family First Health, administered the vaccine. MAY 17, 2021 – YORK, PA

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf received his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The Governor received the dose at the Family First Health Center in downtown York where Dr. Asceline Go, the vice president of medical services at Family First Health administered it to him.

Wolf took the time to convince other Pennsylvanians to go out and get their vaccines.

“Come and get it. It’s a good thing,” Wolf said. “It will give you a real peace of mind for you personally but it will also give you a peace of mind in terms of, as I say, making sure people around you, your friends your family, your neighbors that they are safe too.”

Wolf also said he waited to get his vaccine until all Pennsylvania adults were eligible to get the shot.