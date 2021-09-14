Gov. Wolf stresses importance of COVID-19 vaccinations at clinic in Reading

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf visited a vaccine clinic in Reading to encourage more people to get vaccinated on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Wolf says vaccinations are his number one priority. Just over two-thirds of Pennsylvania adults are now fully vaccinated. Yet, he says he is thinking about younger kids who cannot yet get the shot.

“It’s time to get protected, not just for yourself, but the people around you. So, as we move toward fall, we have to look ahead and make decisions now that will keep us safer in the weeks and months ahead,” Wolf said.

The governor also said that because kids under 12 cannot get vaccinated, he believes it is important for everyone to be wearing masks indoors at schools.