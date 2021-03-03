Gov. Wolf to announce teacher vaccination initiative

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force will hold a press conference today to announce a plan to help protect school communities and get more students back into classrooms by vaccinating teachers and other school staff.

This plan was jumpstarted in part to the recent FDA authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, allowing a third company to provide vaccinations to more people.

As a result, Wolf will announce that teachers will be shifting to Phase 1A of the vaccination plan to allow them to get vaccinated immediately. The plan is to have all teachers and school staff vaccinated by the end of March.

The press conference is set to begin at 11 AM and the live stream will be available above.