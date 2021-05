Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf answers speaking to the press. Pennsylvania’s accelerated COVID-19 vaccine rollout is making a difference in stopping the virus and saving lives. With more than 6.7 million COVID-19 vaccinations to date in Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Penn State Health vaccination clinic in Hershey to discuss vaccine progress and to encourage everyone to know the facts about the vaccine and make the decision to get vaccinated. Hershey, PA – April 16, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf will join the Philadelphia Flyers organization, including Gritty, on Monday to highlight their “Take Your Shot” campaign.

Wolf will discuss vaccination efforts and encourage all Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated to help stop the virus and save lives.

The event is set to begin at 2:30 PM and the video will be available above.