Gov. Wolf to visit Lancaster mass vaccination site, speak on transportation options

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf will visit the Lancaster mass vaccination site Wednesday, where he will highlight transportation options for individuals to get to the site to get a shot.

Wolf will be joined by Transportation Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Granger, Department of Health Senior Advisor Lindsey Mauldin, South Central Transit Authority Executive Director David Kilmer, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Michael Ripchinski, COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force Member Sen. Ryan Aument and State Rep. Mike Sturla.

The vaccination site is located at the parking lot of the former Bon-Ton at Park City Center. The address is 600 Park City Center, Lancaster Pa. 17601.

The live stream is set to begin at 1:30 and the video will be available above.