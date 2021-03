READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf is in Reading Monday to visit the Berks County Intermediate Unit.

The Intermediate Units have been set up all across the state to help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers, a plan that was created by Wolf to help jumpstart the process to return to normal schooling in Pennsylvania.

The tour begins at 10 AM, and a press conference will immediately follow. The video will be available above.