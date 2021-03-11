Gov. Wolf to visit York’s Family First Health to discuss COVID-19 vaccine progress

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf will visit York’s Family First Health today to discuss the progress the state has made with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Family First Health has created a partnership with the state to help distribute the vaccine to Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable individuals, and will continue the distribution process as the vaccine becomes more readily available for all individuals.
More than 3 million Pennsylvanian’s have been vaccinated thus far.
The live stream is set to begin at 10:30 AM and the video will be available above.