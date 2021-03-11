Gov. Wolf to visit York’s Family First Health to discuss COVID-19 vaccine progress

FILE – In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, the Justice Department sent letters to the governors of Pennsylvania and three other Democratic-led states, seeking data on whether they violated federal law by ordering public nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals, actions that have been criticized for potentially fueling the spread of the virus. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf will visit York’s Family First Health today to discuss the progress the state has made with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Family First Health has created a partnership with the state to help distribute the vaccine to Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable individuals, and will continue the distribution process as the vaccine becomes more readily available for all individuals.

More than 3 million Pennsylvanian’s have been vaccinated thus far.

The live stream is set to begin at 10:30 AM and the video will be available above.