Gov. Wolf tours Hershey vaccination clinic, addresses vaccine hesitancy

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians are being vaccinated every day and daily there are plenty of appointments open.

One reason is a lot of people are still hesitant to get vaccinated.

There’s going to be a blitz of digital, print and social media advertising starting this month with the goal of reassuring Pennsylvanians and getting as many people vaccinated as possible.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

Gov. Tom Wolf was in Hershey on Friday touring the Penn State Health vaccination clinic and touting the progress being made.

“Over 40% of the Pennsylvania population has gotten at least one dose of vaccine,” Wolf said.

For those who haven’t gotten their shot, Wolf says to book your appointment now.

“These vaccines are both safe, they’re effective, and the stories of the millions of people in Pennsylvania who’ve gotten the vaccine alone attest to that,” Wolf said.

Some people are concerned after the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was put on pause this week because of reported blood clot issues in six women out of nearly seven million shots given.

“But the FDA and the CDC recommending a pause in distribution is a reassurance that the safety of Americans is being considered very seriously,” said Dr. William Curry, Penn State Health family physician.

It’s still not clear if the clots and vaccines are related, but curry says the benefits outweigh the risks.

“Many more people will suffer the complications of blood clots associated with having a COVID infection than we will see with vaccine administration,” Curry said.

Plus, Pfizer and Moderna use a different technology.

“And they have been shown to be safe and effective after nearly 190 million doses given,” Curry said.

Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson recognizes vaccine hesitancy, saying the messenger is just as important as the message from the state.

“Some people want to hear the message from someone who looks like them. Someone wants to hear the message from someone who speaks their language,” Johnson said. “So our outreach is going to be very broad and cover all of those areas.”

Wolf said he’s getting his first vaccine dose on Monday in York.