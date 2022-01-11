Gov. Wolf: Vaccine is strategy to fight COVID-19, not shutdowns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Governor Tom Wolf is brushing aside questions about whether he’ll issue more orders for shutdowns as cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 spread quickly and fill Pennsylvania’s hospitals with unvaccinated patients.

Gov. Wolf, speaking on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh, reiterated Tuesday that the vaccine is his administration’s strategy for fighting COVID-19. He says people need to get vaccinated. Wolf’s Department of Health expects new cases to peak in January, followed by a peak in hospitalizations in February and a peak in deaths in late February to early March.

Hospitals hit by severe staffing shortages have been sounding the alarm as largely unvaccinated COVID-19 patients fill hospital beds.