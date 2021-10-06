Governor Wolf continues to urge vaccinations during visit to Hamilton Health Center in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf is continuing his push to get more Pennsylvanians vaccinated. He visited Hamilton Health Center in Harrisburg on Wednesday morning.

Hamilton Health Center is teaming up with the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity to give out Pfizer shots at a vaccine clinic on Saturday. If you don’t live in Harrisburg, the governor says there’s likely a clinic in your area and he’s urging everyone to take advantage.

“I encourage all Pennsylvanians who have not yet been vaccinated to visit a pharmacy or a vaccine clinic or anywhere where the vaccine is available. Over three thousand of them across the commonwealth, get your shot,” Gov. Wolf said.

The clinic is this Saturday at the Hamilton Health Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary.