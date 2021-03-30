Governor Wolf says Pa. is positioned to meet Biden’s vaccination goals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — President Joe Biden says he wants all adults to be eligible to get a vaccination and live within five miles of a facility that is providing shots. Biden also wants everyone to be eligible by May 1.

Governor Tom Wolf says we have the infrastructure in place to meet the presidents’ goals.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

“We are near the top among big states in our residents having received their first shots, and we have a similar ranking for second doses,” Wolf said.

Wolf says Pennsylvania has one of biggest senior populations in the country.

He says it’s important to reach out more aggressively to people who can’t get out or have no way to set up appointments online.

UPMC began doing home visits to people who are can’t get to a vaccination site.

Wolf says he’s optimistic they can increase vaccinations by getting more pharmacies involved and increasing the number of drive-thru clinics statewide.