Governor Wolf to allocate Johnson and Johnson vaccines for Pa. teachers

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Eligible Pennsylvania PreK-12 teachers will receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine according to Governor Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force in a statement announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes just days after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use.

“This new single-dose vaccine adds another layer of support to get students and teachers back in the classroom,” Gov. Wolf said. “Teachers and staff who work with our children will be vaccinated, and I commend the task force and all of our partners for their tremendous commitment to their schools and communities.”

Pennsylvania is set to receive 94,600 doses this week.

To get the vaccine into educators’ arms, 28 Intermediate Units (IUs) will be establishing vaccination sites with most locations starting vaccinations between March 10 and 13. The Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) will administer the vaccine.

The vaccination of teachers is separate from the ongoing Phase 1A vaccine rollout.

Eligible school staff will receive information about vaccine locations and registration instructions. The vaccine is voluntary.

The administrations says the initial priority is vaccinating school staff that have regular and sustained in-person contact with students during the regular school day.

The effort includes teachers and staff providing pre-k and elementary instruction, special education among others.