Grassroots efforts continue to help people get vaccinated, Globetrotter hosts second clinic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chris Franklin held his second vaccination clinic in the parking lot of his foundation office. The Chris “Handles” Foundation teamed up with Latino Connection for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Franklin says the effort was a success.

“Latino Connection has given people protection from the virus statewide,” said Franklin, “It has been an amazing and rewarding experience to work with them.”

Franklin is a member of the Harlem Globetrotters. He has not traveled during the pandemic, and he is not sure if and when they will resume their tours in the country or around the world, but he says he will continue to do what he can to help people in the region.

“Being able to give back is special,” said Franklin, “But being part of a team effort that can help save lives, is something that I will always remember.”