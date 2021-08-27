HACC and UPMC partnering to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More COVID-19 vaccination clinics are coming to Harrisburg and Lancaster thanks to a partnership between UPMC and Harrisburg Area Community College. The clinics will offer vaccinations for students, faculty and community members age 12 and older at two different locations on August 31.

Locations:

HACC Harrisburg Campus — Cooper Building, 1 HACC Drive, Harrisburg. August 31, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

— Cooper Building, 1 HACC Drive, Harrisburg. August 31, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. HACC Lancaster Campus — East Lobby, 1641 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. August 31, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

According to the release, the first doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be offered at each clinic. For those looking for a second dose, the clinics will also offer the opportunity to complete the vaccination series with proof of first vaccination.

Plus, UPMC will also give third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to people who are immunocompromised.

While registration is preferred, walk-ins are welcome. Visit the website here or call 844-876-2822 to register or find more information.