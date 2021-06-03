HACC Drive-Through Clinic offering Johnson & Johnson shot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC, in partnership with Dauphin County, is going to start providing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its HACC campus June 15, 17, and 22 starting at 9 a.m.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose shot, so it will only require one trip to reach full effectiveness. Appointments are required for the 15 and 22. Walk-ins are welcome on June 17, but appointments are strongly recommended.

The clinic, located on HACC’s West Lot, has vaccinated thousands of residents in the Harrisburg area since it opened in March 2021.

The clinic is only open to those above the age of 18, as the vaccine is not approved for anyone younger.

Those seeking appointments and information can visit Vaccine.UPMC.com or call 844-876-2822.