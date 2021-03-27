HACC to host UPMC COVID vaccination appointments Monday through Wednesday

Medical staff prepares an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Area Community College will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination appointments from UPMC’s registry Monday, March 29 through Wednesday, March 31.

Site administrators are asking those with vaccination appointments to use the alumni entrance ON Industrial Drive shown on the diagram below.

Entrance to HACC vaccination clinic

Only those with appointments should travel to the clinic. UPMC will notify individuals when their appointment becomes available.

UPMC is only vaccinating individuals who meet the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Phase 1a criteria which include those 65 and older and people with medical conditions.

To determine if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

Those who are eligible can complete and submit the registration form by clicking here.

Those who have limited access to online services or technology, or need assistance in registering, can call 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Once the form has been submitted, a confirmation email will be sent to the address provided, as well as ongoing updates on vaccine availability and distribution.