Harrisburg community center tackles health disparities during COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Latino Hispanic American Community Center opened its doors to offer vaccines to its community.

“That was one of my wishes, to be secure for my family and for my community,” said Carlos Torres, who received his first vaccine.

The center partnered with Penn State Health to give out 50 vaccines.

“There are a lot of other health disparities that existed in the community, in the minority communities and COVID just exacerbated that,” said Gloria Vazquez Merrick, Executive Director of the Latino Hispanic American Community Center.

The Department of Human Services is working to connect to communities by establishing five Regional Accountable Health Councils. Each council will be made up of health care providers, health systems, and community-based organizations to reduce health disparities and promote equity.

“We know there are places with the biggest health disparities within the commonwealth,” said Teresa Miller, Secretary of Department of Human Services. “Let’s focus on those and let’s see if we can see those metrics change over time by all of the entities in the community that is impacting families, coming together and sort of rowing in the same direction.”