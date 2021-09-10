Harrisburg neighbors react to President Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandate plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Millions of Americans will be affected by the new federal vaccine mandate and this includes people and businesses here in the Midstate.

Dauphin County homeowner Lacey Labs says can she can see both sides in regards to the need for folks to cooperate in doing their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19 but also folks holding on to their liberties.

“We have to prioritize, the health of the nation and I think that’s an individual thing that we should choose,” Labs said.

Ryan Unger, President, and CEO of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC say there are many questions that come into play with Biden’s new vaccine mandate for area businesses.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“How can our businesses acquire more tests? How will the mandate be enforced? When will it be enforced? Who will it be applied to? These are all questions that we’re seeking,” Unger said.

Unger says finding answers is crucial for local businesses.

“Right now when I talk to businesses, what they want is clarity and predictability and we will continue to seek to find ways to provide that clarity on what we’re hearing from Washington,” Unger said.

“I think it’s beneficial to have everybody vaccinated spreads throughout the society you know it doesn’t pick individuals,” said Daniel Jackson.

Yet some across the Midstate agree with Biden’s new vaccine mandate.

“I’m glad Biden decided to promote vaccination,” Jackson said.

Other folks in the Midstate feel a different way and say more things still need to be ironed out along with more research to be done before making a decision like vaccination mandates.

“I feel pretty much it’s a control thing happening and if you pay attention to what is going on you’ll see it clearly,” Mindi Stouffer said.

“I think in the end, we really want to make sure our employers have as much information and as many resources as possible so that in prospective employees aren’t hindered,” Unger said.

Biden’s new plan also requires all federal workers and government contractors’ workers to get vaccinated.

This extends to hospital and home health care workers at facilities receiving federal funding too.