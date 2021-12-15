Harrisburg school district hosts free Pfizer vaccination clinic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — COVID numbers in Dauphin County are on the rise, and a Midstate school district has stepped in to help to bring these numbers down with a Pfizer vaccination clinic.

The vaccination clinic was open for those who were five years and older.

Health leaders administering shots say the goal was to get many of the unvaccinated taken care of before the holidays.

“We don’t know how much longer we have here,” Ramona Ballard said.

Ballard says due to COVID, she lost a close friend in October, and at the vaccination clinic hosted by the Harrisburg School District with Hamilton Health Center, she wanted to make sure her five-year-old grandson Nyir was protected from the deadly virus.

“Of course like I said with everything that is happening today, it’s very, extremely important for everybody to get vaccinated,” Ballard said.

Ballard wasn’t the only one looking out for their young loved ones. Several parents filled out the proper paperwork and waited for their child or themselves to get a shot.

Nine-year-old Bryan Tucker says he likes to play games and football with his friends. Tucker says he wants to continue to do so but now in a safe manner.

“It helps so you don’t get COVID and it doesn’t spread even more,” Tucker said.

Yet apprehension with a few tears came with some hugs.

“I don’t know how I feel, I just feel normal,” Tucker said.

“I will honestly say some of my kiddos do a better job being vaccinated than the adults, so the kids come in a little nervous but we always have little treats for them afterward and sometimes they’re just happy, you got it done and over with,” Kimberly Craig said.

Hamilton Health Center staff say the priority was to protect children and the community during holiday gatherings and in the classroom.

“It’s important because they are in school day to day the other thing is it’s hard for them for their parents to get them to other locations outside of the city so it’s easy for us to come to them so we try to meet them where there are,” Craig said.

The Harrisburg school district will have its next vaccine clinic on Jan. 5.