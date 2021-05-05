Harrisburg Shelter becomes vaccination site for homeless

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday was vaccination day for some of the most difficult people to reach in the Midstate.

Downtown Daily Bread in Harrisburg became a vaccination site for the homeless. Hamilton Health turned the shelter’s kitchen into a clinic. All staff involved are fully vaccinated.

The new site gave out the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to anyone who wanted one — and they don’t have to worry about returning for a second dose. Even though the clinic started slow, the shelter’s coordinator, Anthony Jackson, says it was a success.

“In the beginning, our numbers were down, some of the people were kind of afraid of getting the vaccine,” Jackson said.

Downtown Daily Bread was able to give COVID-19 shots to 20 people on its first day. During last year’s flu shot distribution, the clinic only vaccinated 3 people.