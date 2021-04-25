Harrisburg to host mobile vaccination clinics starting Monday

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Latino Connection, Highmark Blue Shield, Penn State Health Hershey, and Beacon Clinic, Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Mobile Response Unit will visit Dauphin County on Monday, April 26 and Wednesday, April 28 to administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations within the community.

Latino Connection’s mobile unit called CATE (Community-Accessible Testing & Education), which was used in fall 2020 for a mobile COVID-19 testing tour, is now equipped to administer vaccinations through approved medical professionals who will be on-site at each event. This is the first dedicated vaccine mobile clinic in the state of Pennsylvania.

“What started as a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 mobile testing and education initiative has shifted into overdrive with the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination tour,” George Fernandez, Founder and CEO of Latino Connection said. “With more than 120 vaccination stops and 100 additional educational events on the agenda, these important resources will be accessible to people in nearly every region across Pennsylvania. We are doing what we know needs to be done, with the resources we have to win the war on COVID-19.”

CATE will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations and education on Monday, April 26 from 10 a.m. at the Hadee Mosque located at 245 Division Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110, and on Wednesday, April 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beacon Clinic located at 248 Seneca Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Those interested in receiving a vaccination from CATE can learn more here.