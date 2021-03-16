Harrisburg University leader selected to serve on PA’s COVID-19 vaccine task force

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Geoffrey Roche, Executive Director of Healthcare Initiatives and Partnerships, has been selected to serve on Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force’s Racial Equity Subcommittee by Governor Tom Wolf.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found “long-standing systemic health and social inequities have put many people from racial and ethnic minority groups at increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19,” according to Gov. Wolf’s office.

The subcommittee will help ease communication of efforts that are already ongoing, and help illicit more public input into the current vaccine rollout process.

Since the start of the pandemic, Roche has served on numerous local, state and national committees and taskforces, including the National Health Equity Task Force of the National Infrastructure for Mitigating the Impact of COVID-19 within Racial and Ethnic Minority Communities (NIMIC) initiative out of the CDC Foundation and Morehouse School of Medicine, the Pennsylvania Department of Health Office of Health Equity Advisory Committee, the Lebanon County Economic Recovery Taskforce Leadership Team, and more.