Harrisburg University professor discusses COVID-19 vaccine, longevity

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People are not only struggling to get vaccinated, but those who have been vaccinated are wondering how long the protection will last.

Dr. Nancy Mimm is a professor at Harrisburg University. She specializes in population health.

Dr. Mimm says scientists don’t yet know how long the vaccines will provide protection against the coronavirus and its symptoms, or when people will need to get revaccinated.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information

“There are a lot of unknowns and I recognize this is our best option and our best way to prevent the spread of COVID and to prevent death,” Dr. Mimm said.

Mimm says it’s important people continue to get tested so they can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help scientists predict the future activity of the virus.