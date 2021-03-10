Harrisburg senior gets COVID-19 after long search

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Older Pennsylvanians in particular are having a hard time getting vaccine appointments. We spoke with a Harrisburg woman in her 70s Tuesday who was struggling. On Wednesday, Eleanor Bergstrasser received her first shot.

After making call upon call, a breakthrough. After watching our story Tuesday night, several people reached out to Bergstrasser about additional places she should contact, to set up an appointment, and the COVID vaccine clinic in Carlisle on Walnut Bottom Road had an opening.

“I was able to get it thanks to you, coming to my home yesterday afternoon, and I got a phone call after it aired, and I had four phone calls for shots, and I picked this one first, so thank you abc27 news. I can’t thank you enough,” said Bergstrasser.

But more importantly, Bergstrasser says, it’s knowing that the COVID vaccine clinic in Carlisle, open for less than a week, exists.

“Maybe now they can get their vaccine. I didn’t do it just for me. I did it for our congregation who has a lot of older people,” said Bergstrasser.

That help is twofold. A couple from Bergstrasser’s church drove her to her appointment.

Meanwhile, there was a COVID vaccine clinic Wednesday at an independent senior living community in Harrisburg, the Manor at Oakridge. Almost all of the 107 residents received their second COVID vaccine, many saying it would be a different story if they lived on their own.

“Because I can’t go out, and stand in a line somewhere, and I can’t spend my days on the phone,” said Joyce Hoover, a resident of the Manor at Oakridge.

According to the state department of health, it’ll take about eight million doses for the more than four million Pennsylvanians currently eligible to receive the vaccine. So far, the state has received 4.1 million doses from the federal government. Officials say they’re working to improve the resources available to connect those eligible for a vaccine with providers.