Harrisburg’s Beacon Clinic continues to provide free healthcare during pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Beacon Clinic in uptown Harrisburg hosted a vaccination event on Wednesday. More than 300 shots were available to the public.

Nearly 100 people pre-registered for the event. The clinic has been providing free healthcare services to the uninsured or underinsured since 2016.

Its founder, Ruth Stoll, came up with the idea, in 2012. The Dauphin County clinic also provides free medication to people in need.

It’s open every Tuesday and Thursday. Debra McClain is the executive director and says they have doctors and nurses, both active and retired, donating their time to help patients.

Medical and nursing students also help out.

“They get a valuable learning experience that they can’t get in the classroom,” McClain said. “And they learn about the importance of having compassion for patients.”

The Beacon Clinic is a non-profit healthcare provider. Donations have been down, especially during the pandemic. But thanks to corporate partners, the clinic’s doors remain open.

For more information visit beaconclinicpa.org or call (717) 775-1111 to determine eligibility.