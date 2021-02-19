Health experts worry about future surplus of COVID-19 vaccine

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday a virtual conference, featuring U.S. Senator Bob Casey, discussed the possibility of the future where there’s a surplus of COVID-19 vaccines.

There’s a possibility that in a few months there will be a million extra doses of the vaccine yet 30 to 40 percent of Pennsylvanians aren’t vaccinated.

Senator Casey said he’s particularly concerned about people of color being reluctant to get the vaccine, and he said you can’t blame them.

“It’s not simply that people have questions about the speed at which the vaccines were developed or questions about the process or questions about access,” Senator Casey said. “There’s also some recent and terribly disturbing American history.”

York Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said he got the vaccine to show everyone, his officers, and the public that the vaccine is safe.