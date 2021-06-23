Health leaders concerned about low vaccination rates among young adults

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Young adults are a major concern for health leaders, because of their low vaccination rates.

Health leaders have specifically pointed to people in the 18-26 age range. They say they’re least likely to be vaccinated and account for the highest rate of covid cases right now.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients says they’re focusing vaccination efforts on that group.

“The reality is many younger Americans have felt like Covid-19 is not something that impacts them, and they’ve been less eager to get the shot,” Zients said.

Midstater Elizabeth Soth falls into that age group and is one of the people who hasn’t gotten vaccinated.

“I’m not going to get it until more information is found and studied with different medical conditions. So I’m not like hesitant or anti-vax,” Soth said.

She has some pre-existing health issues and a lot of unanswered questions about the vaccine that are holding her back.

“What is the chemical reaction? Is it going to be safe? Is there going to be at least a little bit of a reaction? Is there going to be something that will put me in the hospital?” Soth said.

Dr. Vida Abedi with Geisinger urges people to focus on one simple question.

“What is the risk of not getting the vaccine?” Abedi asked, “And how it may effect not only us but our close ones who may get the covid, because we are not vaccinated and we pass it to them?”

Even though less young people have died from coronavirus, you never know how it will impact you.

“You know it’s 5% it’s 2% it’s 10%, but if it’s you it doesn’t matter what percentage it is. 1% is a person,” Abedi said.

Soth says she is definitely considering it and seeing her friends get it is pushing her closer to getting the shot.

“I figure if they get it and they’re fine, I should probably get it and I’ll be fine. I’m just overthinking it maybe,” Soth said.