Health officials discuss plan to get all eligible Pennsylvanians vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — At a news conference on Thursday, Pa. Department of Health officials addressed what the state is doing to make sure everyone who is already eligible can get their vaccines.

Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced a new order for vaccine providers. They are not required to work with local area agencies on aging to get in touch with as many hard-to-reach people as they can.

“And we know that COVID-19 has had a disparate impact on communities that experience poverty, where we know that racial and ethnic communities are disproportionately represented,” said Dr. Douglas Jacobs, Chief Innovation Officer, Pa. Dept. of Human Services.

The Dauphin County Agency on Aging isn’t wasting any time.

It says if an individual or relatives or friends are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and need help setting up an appointment, they can request assistance, Monday through Friday during normal business hours, by calling 717-780-6130.