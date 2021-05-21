Hoping to continue the downward trend of COVID cases, vaccine incentives are now in place

(WHTM) — More than 126-million Americans are now fully vaccinated, but there is concern the pace is beginning to slow.

The CDC says cases are the lowest they have been in nearly a year. Hoping to keep the trend going, Maryland is giving away 40-thousand-dollars every day for 40 days and Ohio is offering a “Vax-A-Million” lottery to encourage people to get their vaccines.

“At some point next year, many will need a booster shot. I think it’s very, very unlikely we’ll need it this year,” Ashish Jha, Brown University School of Public Health dean said.

According to the CDC, those who are fully vaccinated can now ditch face coverings in most cases. To find a nearby vaccine location and schedule an appointment, click here.