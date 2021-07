(WHTM) — According to an FDA U.S. Food & Drug Administration letter, the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine shelf life has increased as of July 28.

When stored at 2 – 8 degrees Celsius, the shelf life for the Johnson & Johnson manufactured vaccine is extended from 4.5 months to 6 months.

According to the FDA, batches stored at the recommended temperature “that might have expired prior to the issuance of this concurrence letter provided they have been stored at 2 – 8 degrees Celsius.”