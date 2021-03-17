Lancaster advocates, non-profits to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for communities of color

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, March 19, hundreds will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, all of which will be brought to them.

Civil rights and non-profit organizations in Lancaster are helping to host a vaccination clinic at Bright Side Opportunities Center, located at 515 Hershey Avenue in Lancaster.

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

The volunteers will give out 400 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The clinic is a way to get the vaccine to communities of color.

“Knowing the disparities among our community and caring for the people of the Black and Brown community and people in general, we felt our obligation to not just care for their soul but their entire being so we’re excited,” said Pastor John Knight of Brightside Baptist Church.

All of the vaccine appointments for Friday are filled.