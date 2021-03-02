Lancaster Co. logistics team shifts focus from rockstars to mass vaccination site

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The people who work at Rock Lititz are known for grandiose setups in the live event industry. But now, they’re working to setup the mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Lancaster County.

“We’re looking at the patients as our rock stars here,” Andrea Shirk, General Manager of Rock Lititz, said. “We’re really applying some of the same philosophies of how do you get people into an environment.”

The experts in logistics have been mostly out of work during the pandemic, but they have been contracted by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to build the mass vaccination site at the former Bon Ton at the Park City Center.

Shirk said about 100 employees, with 12 different companies, are working to set up two dozen pods where as many as 200 people could get vaccinated at once.

“Having something like this to blow the dust off and get ourselves back in action is a really great transition for us,” she added.

Shirk said the facility will be ready to go by the end of the week.

Lancaster County Commissioners said they want to have a soft opening of the site next week where 1,000 vaccinations are being given out.

Commissioners also hope by mid-March up to 6,000 people a day would be vaccinated at the site. However, vaccine availability remains an issue.