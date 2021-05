LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County’s mass vaccination site at the Park City Center will end its Sunday hours starting next week.

The site at the former Bon-Ton store had been giving out 3,000 doses a day, but it has dropped off by one-third. The site is now accepting walk-ins and same-day appointments.

This weekend, Sunday, May 9, will be the last day of Sunday vaccinations.

The site is set to stay open in some capacity through the end of June.